Bicester man jailed for 32 months after sexually assaulting woman in her home

A Bicester man has been jailed for 32 months after sexually assaulting a woman inside her own home.

Anton Dublin, 34, of Pontefract Road, Bicester, appeared at Oxford Crown Court after admitting two counts of sexual assault.

The court heard that on 6 February, Dublin entered the woman’s flat uninvited before making sexual comments towards her and touching her sexually.

Dublin had been due to stand trial but pleaded guilty to both offences on the first day of his trial.

In a victim impact statement, the woman described how the incident left her fearing for her safety and suffering panic attacks.

Sentencing Dublin, Judge Hasan Khan said he had targeted the woman and invaded the privacy of her home.

Dublin was sentenced to 32 months in prison and made subject to a 10-year restraining order protecting the victim.

The court was also told about Dublin’s previous offending. He was jailed in 2021 after attacking a former girlfriend and threatening to kill her following a relationship in which previous reports said he had suffered brain damage in a road collision on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass.