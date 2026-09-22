Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - UK News

SERIAL SEX ATTACKER Bicester man jailed for 32 months after sexually assaulting woman in her home

Bicester man jailed for 32 months after sexually assaulting woman in her home

A Bicester man has been jailed for 32 months after sexually assaulting a woman inside her own home.

Anton Dublin, 34, of Pontefract Road, Bicester, appeared at Oxford Crown Court after admitting two counts of sexual assault.

The court heard that on 6 February, Dublin entered the woman’s flat uninvited before making sexual comments towards her and touching her sexually.

Dublin had been due to stand trial but pleaded guilty to both offences on the first day of his trial.

In a victim impact statement, the woman described how the incident left her fearing for her safety and suffering panic attacks.

Sentencing Dublin, Judge Hasan Khan said he had targeted the woman and invaded the privacy of her home.

Dublin was sentenced to 32 months in prison and made subject to a 10-year restraining order protecting the victim.

The court was also told about Dublin’s previous offending. He was jailed in 2021 after attacking a former girlfriend and threatening to kill her following a relationship in which previous reports said he had suffered brain damage in a road collision on Oxford’s Eastern Bypass.

 

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Urgent police appeal to find missing Havant man believed to have travelled towards New Forest

FIND CHRISTOPHER Urgent police appeal to find missing Havant man believed to have travelled towards New Forest

Missing Persons, UK News
Five Arrested After 13-Year-Old Boy Stabbed on Eastbourne Seafront

KNIFE ATTACK Five Arrested After 13-Year-Old Boy Stabbed on Eastbourne Seafront

Crime, UK News
Man charged over A61 crash which killed six people including two young sisters

DRIVER CHARGED Man charged over A61 crash which killed six people including two young sisters

UK News
Woman Dies and Three Seriously Injured in Halifax Three-Car Collision

ONE DEAD, THREE CRITICAL Woman Dies and Three Seriously Injured in Halifax Three-Car Collision

UK News
Firefighters rush to blaze near A127 as huge plumes of black smoke seen over Wickford

BLACK SMOKE Firefighters rush to blaze near A127 as huge plumes of black smoke seen over Wickford

UK News
Four arrested after disturbance sparks large police response in Halifax

MACHETE ATTACK Four arrested after disturbance sparks large police response in Halifax

Crime, UK News
Serious medical incident closes A26 near Lewes

MAJOR RESPONCE Serious medical incident closes A26 near Lewes

UK News
Doctor who gave evidence against Lucy Letby says he is no longer certain she killed babies

MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE Doctor who gave evidence against Lucy Letby says he is no longer certain she killed babies

UK News
UK drivers warned over further fuel price rises as some forecourts charge more than £2.20 a litre

PUMP ROBBERY UK drivers warned over further fuel price rises as some forecourts charge more than £2.20 a litre

UK News
Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

AIRLIFTED Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hampshire activist heads into English Channel as small boat reported heading towards UK

MIGRANT SURGE Hampshire activist heads into English Channel as small boat reported heading towards UK

UK News
A34 remains closed southbound near Newbury after police-led incident causes major delays

ROAD TO NOWHERE A34 remains closed southbound near Newbury after police-led incident causes major delays

UK News
Motorists hit hard as soaring fuel costs pile more pressure on household budgets

HIT HARD Motorists hit hard as soaring fuel costs pile more pressure on household budgets

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Hampshire PCC urges Border Force to take Channel migrants to Dover amid fears of another Portsmouth landing

NOT HERE Hampshire PCC urges Border Force to take Channel migrants to Dover amid fears of another Portsmouth landing

UK News
Attending Major UK Events: Accommodation Strategies for Groups and Families in the Midlands

Attending Major UK Events: Accommodation Strategies for Groups and Families in the Midlands

UK News
Large police presence reported at Fort Blockhouse in Gosport amid Channel migrant operation

MIGRANT OPERATION Large police presence reported at Fort Blockhouse in Gosport amid Channel migrant operation

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teen driver hit 151mph on M65 with two children among four passengers

FAILED TO STOP Teen driver hit 151mph on M65 with two children among four passengers

UK News
Teenager screamed driver’s name moments before car plunged into River Nene, inquest hears

INQUESTED OPENED Teenager screamed driver’s name moments before car plunged into River Nene, inquest hears

UK News
Woman and Three Children Killed in Devastating Bootle House Fire

FOUR DEAD Woman and Three Children Killed in Devastating Bootle House Fire

UK News
Watch Live