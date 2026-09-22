Police Release Image After Woman Assaulted at Vauxhall Railway Station

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was reportedly assaulted at Vauxhall railway station in south London.

The incident happened at around 8.15am on Wednesday, 2 September, when witnesses reported seeing a man assault a woman on one of the station platforms.

The man then fled the station following the incident.

British Transport Police officers investigating the assault have released an image of a man they believe may have information that could assist their enquiries.

Police are also trying to trace the woman who was allegedly assaulted, as she has not yet been identified, and are urging her to come forward.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, witnessed the incident or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact British Transport Police.

Information can be provided by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 152 of 2 September.