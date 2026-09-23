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GENTLE GIANT Grandfather Killed in Unprovoked Derby Garden Attack Remembered as a ‘Giant of a Man’

Grandfather Killed in Unprovoked Derby Garden Attack Remembered as a ‘Giant of a Man’

An 82-year-old grandfather killed in an unprovoked stabbing outside his Derby home has been remembered as a hardworking and generous family man who found happiness tending his garden.

Gerard Ring was sitting outside his home in Whitecross Gardens, off Kedleston Road, when he was attacked by neighbour Julian Donoher at around 2.20pm on 6 September 2025.

 

Despite suffering multiple stab wounds, Mr Ring managed to get back inside his home and telephone the emergency services.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died three days later.

There was no previous connection between Mr Ring and his attacker.

Donoher, 51, was initially charged with murder but later admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Derby Crown Court heard that psychological assessments commissioned by the prosecution and defence found that Donoher had been suffering from schizoaffective disorder and was not fit to stand trial.

He was given a hospital order with restrictions after the court accepted his plea.

The attack was said to have been driven by Donoher’s delusional belief that Mr Ring was a paedophile. Prosecutors made clear that the allegation was completely untrue.

Family Remember Devoted Father and Grandfather

Mr Ring was born in Dublin and moved to England as a teenager before establishing a successful career in construction.

The retired builder worked on major civil-engineering projects, including extensions to the M1, and also spent time working for a construction company in South Africa.

He was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather whose family remained at the centre of his life.

Mr Ring had been living with incurable blood cancer for almost a decade but remained fiercely independent and continued enjoying gardening, travelling, reading, crosswords, Irish music and dancing.

His youngest daughter and carer, Sapphire Greatorex, described him as a “giant of a man” who was reliable, hardworking and always willing to help other people.

She said she had always been a “daddy’s girl” and that her father referred to her as his “right hand”.

Mr Ring became well known to neighbours after moving to Whitecross Gardens with his wife, Marie, in 2020. Passers-by would regularly stop to speak to him as he cared for the flowers and vegetables outside his home.

Following Marie’s death, he continued living at the property and maintained the independence he valued.

Family Confronts Killer in Court

In an emotional statement delivered during the sentencing hearing, Mr Ring’s eldest daughter, Tracey Ring, described the fatal attack as vile, savage and inhumane.

The family said the loss had devastated them and deprived Mr Ring of the future memories they had expected to make together.

Detective Inspector Chris Barker, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s Major Crime Unit, said Mr Ring had retained his love and enthusiasm for life despite his age and declining health.

Mr Ring’s family said after the hearing that they were considering whether to challenge the outcome of the case.

For those closest to him, Gerard Ring will be remembered not for the violence that ended his life, but as a devoted family man who gave generously to others and found peace in the garden outside the home he cherished.

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