Police have launched enquiries after footage circulated online appearing to show anti-migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, damaging a small boat in the English Channel following a major migrant rescue operation.

The incident happened on Tuesday, 22 September, after around 60 people had spent more than 33 hours at sea aboard a small boat which had travelled from the Normandy coast towards Britain.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed officers are aware of footage concerning damage being caused to a boat in the Channel.

The force said: “We are also aware of a video circulating online relating to damage being caused to a boat in the English Channel on the afternoon of 22 September, and we are conducting enquiries into the matter.”

Police have not announced an arrest or charge in connection with the boat footage, nor have they publicly named a suspect in their statement.

FOOTAGE PROMPTS ONLINE DEBATE

Video circulating online appears to show Thomas attempting to puncture or slash the inflatable boat after the migrants had been removed.

Reports of the footage have prompted a heated debate over his actions and what, if any, legal consequences could follow.

Portsmouth councillor George Madgwick said he believed Thomas could face serious consequences after what he described as an emotional decision in a volatile situation.

Madgwick stressed that his comments were neither in support of nor against Thomas, describing them as his assessment after Hampshire Police confirmed enquiries were under way.

He also acknowledged that public reaction was divided, writing that some people would applaud what happened while others would disagree.

That division was reflected in hundreds of responses to his comments.

Some defended Thomas on the basis that the migrants had already left the dinghy, while others questioned whether intentionally damaging someone else’s property could be justified.

One commenter asked how alleged criminal damage could form part of a “peaceful protest”, while another questioned why someone described as acting emotionally would have a knife with them.

Others strongly supported Thomas, arguing that his actions represented opposition to small-boat crossings. Some also raised questions about jurisdiction because the incident happened at sea.

Those comments represent the opinions of social media users. They do not establish whether an offence was committed or which country would have jurisdiction over any alleged offence.

POLICE HAVE NOT CONFIRMED CRIMINAL DAMAGE CHARGE

Despite online speculation, Hampshire Police have so far said only that they are carrying out enquiries.

No public police statement currently confirms that Thomas has been arrested, interviewed under caution or charged over the incident.

Claims that an arrest or prosecution is inevitable therefore remain speculation.

The location of the incident, ownership and status of the vessel and other circumstances could potentially form part of any police investigation.

SIX ARRESTED DURING GOSPORT PROTEST

The boat investigation is separate from disorder in Gosport later on Tuesday.

Members of the public had gathered in Gosport and Portsmouth after following developments surrounding the migrant vessel.

Police said officers were deployed to facilitate peaceful protest, protect the community and support partner agencies in case of an emergency at sea.

After it became clear that the vessel carrying the migrants would dock elsewhere, police said some people remained in Gosport and became hostile towards officers.

Six people were arrested for alleged offences including careless driving, assaulting an emergency worker and aggravated trespass. (Hampshire Constabulary)

There is currently no indication in the police statement that those six arrests relate to the separate footage of the boat being damaged.

MORE THAN 33 HOURS AT SEA

The wider incident began after a small boat carrying around 60 people left Normandy and attempted the unusually long journey towards Britain.

French maritime authorities said the occupants had spent more than 33 hours at sea in precarious conditions.

French vessels monitored the dinghy before RNLI lifeboats from Hastings and Eastbourne became involved once the operation moved towards British waters.

The migrants were removed from the small boat during the rescue operation and were ultimately taken to Dover.

Police enquiries into the subsequent footage involving the dinghy remain ongoing.

POST EXTRA INFORMATION

INCIDENT: Damage allegedly caused to migrant dinghy

DATE: Tuesday, 22 September 2026

LOCATION: English Channel

PERSON SHOWN IN FOOTAGE: Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo

POLICE FORCE: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

POLICE STATUS: Enquiries ongoing

ARREST OVER BOAT FOOTAGE: None publicly confirmed at time of writing

CHARGE OVER BOAT FOOTAGE: None publicly confirmed at time of writing

MIGRANTS ABOARD BEFORE RESCUE: Around 60

TIME AT SEA: More than 33 hours

SEPARATE GOSPORT ARRESTS: Six

GOSPORT ALLEGED OFFENCES: Careless driving, assaulting an emergency worker and aggravated trespass

The strongest legal/editorial safeguard here is keeping “police enquiries” in the headline rather than saying Thomas is being investigated for “criminal damage”: Hampshire Police has confirmed enquiries into the video, but has not publicly specified the offence or named Thomas as a suspect. (Hampshire Constabulary)