Reports Danny Tommo arrested in Gosport after spending hours tracking migrant boat in Channel

Reports are emerging that anti-migration activist Danny Tommo has been arrested after returning to Gosport following a day spent at sea tracking a small boat crossing the English Channel.

Tommo, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, had been livestreaming from a speedboat on Tuesday, 22 September, as he followed the migrant vessel during its lengthy journey towards UK waters.

The small boat had earlier been accompanied across the Channel before British rescue vessels were deployed to assist those aboard. Contemporary reporting confirms British rescue boats later picked up those travelling on the vessel.

Reports circulating on Tuesday evening claim Thomas was arrested when he returned to Gosport after spending around 11 hours at sea.

However, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has not yet publicly confirmed his reported arrest, and no alleged offence or reason for any arrest has been established.

Thomas is the founder of the Patriot Platform and has been involved in recent anti-migration demonstrations in Portsmouth and Dover.

Earlier on Tuesday, police deployed officers to Portsmouth and Gosport as a precaution amid concerns that the small boat could be brought ashore in Hampshire.

The force later began standing down that operation after confirming that the boat and those aboard were no longer within the Hampshire policing area.

UKNIP is seeking confirmation of the reported arrest and will update this story when further information becomes available.