Watch Live
  • Home
  • Crime - UK News

TOMMO ARREST Reports Danny Tommo arrested in Gosport after spending hours tracking migrant boat in Channel

Reports Danny Tommo arrested in Gosport after spending hours tracking migrant boat in Channel

Reports are emerging that anti-migration activist Danny Tommo has been arrested after returning to Gosport following a day spent at sea tracking a small boat crossing the English Channel.

Tommo, whose real name is Daniel Thomas, had been livestreaming from a speedboat on Tuesday, 22 September, as he followed the migrant vessel during its lengthy journey towards UK waters.

Lifeboats and Coastguard aircraft deployed to small boat in Channel as rescue operation continues

 

The small boat had earlier been accompanied across the Channel before British rescue vessels were deployed to assist those aboard. Contemporary reporting confirms British rescue boats later picked up those travelling on the vessel.

Reports circulating on Tuesday evening claim Thomas was arrested when he returned to Gosport after spending around 11 hours at sea.

However, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has not yet publicly confirmed his reported arrest, and no alleged offence or reason for any arrest has been established.

Thomas is the founder of the Patriot Platform and has been involved in recent anti-migration demonstrations in Portsmouth and Dover.

Earlier on Tuesday, police deployed officers to Portsmouth and Gosport as a precaution amid concerns that the small boat could be brought ashore in Hampshire.

Police stand down Portsmouth and Gosport operation after migrant boat leaves Hampshire area

The force later began standing down that operation after confirming that the boat and those aboard were no longer within the Hampshire policing area.

UKNIP is seeking confirmation of the reported arrest and will update this story when further information becomes available.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Man charged over A61 crash which killed six people including two young sisters

DRIVER CHARGED Man charged over A61 crash which killed six people including two young sisters

UK News
Woman Dies and Three Seriously Injured in Halifax Three-Car Collision

ONE DEAD, THREE CRITICAL Woman Dies and Three Seriously Injured in Halifax Three-Car Collision

UK News
Firefighters rush to blaze near A127 as huge plumes of black smoke seen over Wickford

BLACK SMOKE Firefighters rush to blaze near A127 as huge plumes of black smoke seen over Wickford

UK News
Four arrested after disturbance sparks large police response in Halifax

MACHETE ATTACK Four arrested after disturbance sparks large police response in Halifax

Crime, UK News
Serious medical incident closes A26 near Lewes

MAJOR RESPONCE Serious medical incident closes A26 near Lewes

UK News
Doctor who gave evidence against Lucy Letby says he is no longer certain she killed babies

MISCARRIAGE OF JUSTICE Doctor who gave evidence against Lucy Letby says he is no longer certain she killed babies

UK News
UK drivers warned over further fuel price rises as some forecourts charge more than £2.20 a litre

PUMP ROBBERY UK drivers warned over further fuel price rises as some forecourts charge more than £2.20 a litre

UK News
Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

AIRLIFTED Air ambulance lands on M25 after serious multi-vehicle crash leaves person badly injured

UK News
RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi drone and missile attacks

UK PLANES RAF aircraft to support Saudi Arabia against Houthi drone and missile attacks

World News
Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy from Sevenoaks

MISSING TEEN Urgent appeal to find missing 14-year-old boy from Sevenoaks

Missing Persons, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Motorists hit hard as soaring fuel costs pile more pressure on household budgets

HIT HARD Motorists hit hard as soaring fuel costs pile more pressure on household budgets

UK News
Four arrested after four people injured in suspected bladed weapon attack in Halifax

BLADE ATTACK Four arrested after four people injured in suspected bladed weapon attack in Halifax

Crime, UK News
Two arrested and 26 searched for drugs during proactive police operation in Rochester

DRUGS OPERATION Two arrested and 26 searched for drugs during proactive police operation in Rochester

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Large police presence reported at Fort Blockhouse in Gosport amid Channel migrant operation

MIGRANT OPERATION Large police presence reported at Fort Blockhouse in Gosport amid Channel migrant operation

UK News
Tim Westwood charged with two further sexual offences as total number of charges rises to 17

DJ SEX CHARGES Tim Westwood charged with two further sexual offences as total number of charges rises to 17

Crime, UK News
Four people killed in devastating house fire in Bootle

FATAL HOUSE BLAZE Four people killed in devastating house fire in Bootle

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Woman and Three Children Killed in Devastating Bootle House Fire

FOUR DEAD Woman and Three Children Killed in Devastating Bootle House Fire

UK News
Police stand down Portsmouth and Gosport operation after migrant boat leaves Hampshire area

POLICE STAND DOWN Police stand down Portsmouth and Gosport operation after migrant boat leaves Hampshire area

UK News
US Air Force F-16 crashes at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany as pilot ejects

PILOT EJECTS US Air Force F-16 crashes at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany as pilot ejects

World News
Watch Live