Six Arrested as Gosport Migrant Protest Turns Hostile Towards Police

Six people have been arrested after a protest in Gosport over the expected arrival of migrants rescued from the English Channel became hostile towards police officers.

Hampshire Constabulary said a large crowd had gathered in the Hampshire town on Tuesday, 22 September, following reports that migrants from a small boat crossing were expected to be brought to the area.

The vessel, carrying around 60 people, had reportedly spent more than 33 hours at sea after setting off from Normandy before being met in British waters by RNLI lifeboats from Hastings and Eastbourne.

Plans later changed, and it became clear that those aboard would not be brought into Gosport.

However, police said a group of people remained in the town after the planned arrival was called off, with some allegedly becoming hostile towards officers.

SIX PEOPLE ARRESTED

Hampshire Constabulary confirmed six people were arrested for a number of alleged offences.

Police said the offences included careless driving, assaulting an emergency worker and aggravated trespass.

All six remained in custody while enquiries continued.

Officers were also deployed in Portsmouth as police dealt with demonstrators elsewhere in the area.

POLICE INVESTIGATING VIDEO FROM ENGLISH CHANNEL

Hampshire Constabulary also confirmed it was aware of separate footage circulating online which appeared to show damage being caused to a boat in the English Channel during Tuesday afternoon.

Police said enquiries were being conducted into the incident.

Activist Daniel Thomas, also known as Danny Tommo, had earlier livestreamed from the Channel while following the migrant operation.

Footage circulating online appeared to show damage being caused to the empty small boat after those aboard had been removed.

Police have not stated who is suspected of committing any offence in connection with the incident, and their statement did not name Thomas.

MIGRANTS NOT BROUGHT TO GOSPORT

The protest followed a major operation involving French authorities, the RNLI and UK Border Force.

The small boat had travelled from the Normandy coastline and remained at sea for more than 33 hours.

Around 60 people were reported to have been aboard.

RNLI lifeboats from Hastings and Eastbourne were deployed before those rescued were transferred during the operation involving Border Force vessel HMC Vigilant.

Reports that the group could be brought to Hampshire prompted demonstrators to gather in Gosport.

However, the operation subsequently moved away from the area, and the expected Gosport arrival did not take place.

Police enquiries into both the protest and the separate incident involving the empty small boat are continuing.