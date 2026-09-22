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ARSON PROBE Firefighters tackle house fire in Yeading as black smoke seen near Northolt

Several Fire crews have been called to a house fire in the Yeading area of West London after thick black smoke was seen rising above nearby homes.

Residents reported seeing the smoke from around Northolt and the White Hart area, with several people saying emergency services were responding in Maple Road, Yeading.

Witnesses reported seeing around three or four fire appliances attending the incident, while photographs and video shared locally appeared to show flames and a significant plume of smoke.

One local resident described the incident as a house fire.

There are also unverified claims circulating locally that the fire may have been started deliberately.

UKNIP has not been able to confirm those claims, and they should not be treated as established fact unless confirmed by London Fire Brigade or the Metropolitan Police.

There have also been claims concerning the occupants of the property, but these have not been officially verified.

London Fire Brigade’s publicly available incident feed did not yet appear to contain a specific entry for the Maple Road incident when checked on Tuesday evening. (London Fire Brigade)

Further information has been sought and the story will be updated when the emergency services confirm the circumstances.

 

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