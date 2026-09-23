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TRAFFIC CHAOS Two-Car Crash Causes Long Delays on M20 Near Aylesford

Two-Car Crash Causes Long Delays on M20 Near Aylesford

Motorists are facing long delays on the M20 in Kent following a two-car crash near Aylesford this morning.

The Collision happened on the London-bound carriageway after Junction 5 for Aylesford, initially forcing all traffic to be stopped for around 30 minutes.

The motorway reopened following the full closure at around 6.15am, although lanes three and four of four remain closed while the incident is dealt with.

Traffic is currently congested back towards Junction 7 for the A249 at Detling and Maidstone, with significant delays reported for motorists heading towards London.

Knock-on congestion is also being reported on the A2 from the M2 at Strood and past Gravesend.

Drivers heading towards London are being advised to allow additional time for their journeys while the vehicles are recovered and the carriageway is cleared.

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