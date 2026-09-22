Cannabis Dealers Handed Suspended Prison Sentences in Chester

Here’s a UKNIP-ready rewrite with the court result and investigation details made prominent:

Two men who used Snapchat to advertise and sell cannabis on a commercial scale across Chester have been handed suspended prison sentences.

Jack Moore, 33, and Kieron Dodd, 31, were sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Friday, 18 September, following an investigation by Cheshire Police into the large-scale supply of cannabis.

Police said the investigation began in January 2026 after officers became aware of a Snapchat account which was being used on a daily basis to advertise cannabis for sale.

Detectives subsequently linked the account to Moore and established that Dodd was assisting him with the operation.

NEW ACCOUNTS APPEARED AFTER ARRESTS

Both men were initially arrested in March as part of the investigation.

However, Cheshire Police said that shortly after the pair were released on bail, new Snapchat accounts appeared which were again advertising bulk quantities of cannabis.

Officers continued gathering evidence against the pair.

Moore was later arrested again when he attended Blacon police station in accordance with his bail conditions.

Police subsequently searched an address and vehicles connected to Moore.

During the searches, officers discovered a vacuum-packing machine, a large quantity of cannabis and other drug-related paraphernalia.

SUSPENDED PRISON SENTENCES

Appearing at Chester Crown Court, Moore was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment, suspended for three years, for cannabis supply offences.

Dodd was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, after being convicted of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Detective Sergeant Roy Wellings, of Chester Proactive CID, said the investigation demonstrated that the pair had continued their activities despite previously being arrested.

He warned that officers would continue monitoring the men closely and take action should they become involved in further criminal activity.

POST EXTRA INFORMATION

Location: Chester, Cheshire

Defendants: Jack Moore, 33, and Kieron Dodd, 31

Court: Chester Crown Court

Sentenced: Friday, 18 September 2026

Offences: Cannabis supply offences

Moore: Three years’ imprisonment, suspended for three years

Dodd: Two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years

Investigating force: Cheshire Police

Investigating team: Chester Proactive CID

Platform used: Snapchat

Investigation began: January 2026