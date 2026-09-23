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WORKSHOP BLAZE Forty Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Car Workshop in Cricklewood

Forty Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Car Workshop in Cricklewood

Around 40 firefighters were called to a blaze at a car workshop in north-west London during the early hours.

Eight Fire engines were sent to Waterloo Road in Cricklewood after London Fire Brigade received the first of three 999 calls at 12.17am.

Firefighters battled the blaze at the workshop, where one car was destroyed and part of the ground floor of the unit was affected by fire.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Crews from Willesden, West Hampstead, Finchley and surrounding fire stations were mobilised to the incident.

The fire was brought under control by 1.22am, just over an hour after the first call was received.

London Fire Brigade said: “The fire destroyed one car and affected part of the ground floor of the unit. There are currently no reports of any injuries.”

The cause of the blaze is now under investigation.

 

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