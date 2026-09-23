M20 Closed for Hours After Serious Crash and Car Fire in Kent

The M20 has been completely closed following a Collision and car Fire in Kent, with motorists warned the motorway is expected to remain shut for several hours.

The eastbound carriageway is closed between Junction 8 at Hollingbourne and Junction 9 at Ashford while emergency services deal with the incident.

National Highways said information from the scene indicates that a full collision investigation will be required, meaning the closure is expected to remain in place for a number of hours.

Drivers are being warned to expect significant delays and are advised to consider alternative routes or delay their journeys where possible.

FREIGHT TRAFFIC TOLD TO USE M2 AND A2

Freight traffic travelling towards Dover is being encouraged to avoid the affected section of the M20 and instead use the M2 and A2.

Other eastbound traffic is being diverted off the motorway at Junction 8.

Drivers should follow the hollow circle diversion symbol, taking the third exit at the J8 roundabout before taking the first exit at the following roundabout onto the A20.

Traffic should remain on the A20 until reaching Fougeres Way, where the diversion turns north towards Junction 9 before rejoining the M20 eastbound.

National Highways has warned that the diversion route has a 15ft 6in (4.7m) height restriction because of a low bridge at Harrietsham.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Motorists planning to travel through the area are being advised to allow significant additional journey time.