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MACHETE ATTACK Man taken to hospital after reported machete attack in Swindon

Man taken to hospital after reported machete attack in Swindon

 

A man has been taken to hospital after reportedly being struck in the head with a machete during a violent incident in Swindon.

Police were called to reports of disorder in the Downton Road area of Penhill at around 1.10pm on Tuesday, 22 September.

Officers attending the incident found a man in his 20s with a cut to his head in Penhill Drive, near Cricklade Road.

It has been reported that the injury was caused by a machete, although Wiltshire Police has confirmed the man’s wound is not believed to be serious.

South Western Ambulance Service sent a double-crewed ambulance and a first responder to the scene.

The injured man was taken to Great Western Hospital in Swindon for treatment.

Wiltshire Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who can assist is asked to call 101, quoting log 166 of 22 September.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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