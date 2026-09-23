Three Charged With Assaulting Emergency Workers Following Gosport Protest

Three people have been charged and three others released on bail following incidents during a protest in Gosport.

Police were deployed on Tuesday, 22 September, after reports that a small boat was crossing the English Channel.

Officers said they attended to facilitate a peaceful protest, protect the local community and support partner agencies responding to the incident at sea.

Six people were arrested during the evening despite confirmation that those on board the boat had been taken to Dover by Border Force.

Shannon Dodds, 32, of Leonard Road, Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Sally Pearson, 31, of Forton Road, Gosport, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Both were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 24 September.

Toby Matthews, 33, of Forton Road, Gosport, has been charged with common assault of an emergency worker. He was released on bail and is due before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on 9 November.

Two men, aged 19 and 36 and both from Salisbury, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass. They have been bailed with conditions until 22 December while enquiries continue.

A 67-year-old Gosport man was issued with a fixed penalty notice for driving without due care and attention. He was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and has been bailed with conditions until 22 December.

Police enquiries remain ongoing.

l.