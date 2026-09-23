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BLADE ATTACK Four Arrested After Group Found With Suspected Bladed Weapon Injuries in Halifax

Four Arrested After Group Found With Suspected Bladed Weapon Injuries in Halifax

Four people have been arrested after a group emerged from woodland with injuries believed to have been caused by bladed weapons in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Maltings Road shortly after 2pm on Monday following reports of a group of adults fighting in the area.

Officers attending the scene located four people who had suffered injuries, which police believe were caused by bladed weapons.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Three men, aged 30, 53 and 56, and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incident.

The three injured men required hospital treatment.

DETECTIVES APPEAL FOR FOOTAGE

Detectives from Calderdale CID are investigating the circumstances surrounding the affray and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers particularly want to hear from anyone who witnessed the disturbance near Maltings Road or has mobile phone, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team officers have also been carrying out reassurance patrols in the area following the incident.

 

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