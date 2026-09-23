Two Pilots Injured After RAF Training Jet Crashes on Anglesey

Two pilots have been injured after an RAF training jet crashed on Anglesey in North Wales.

Emergency services were called to the Pencarnisiog area on Tuesday afternoon following an incident involving an RAF Hawk T2 training aircraft near RAF Valley.

North Wales Police confirmed that two pilots are being treated for injuries which are currently believed to be minor.

The force said there were no reports at this stage of any wider injuries or damage.

Emergency crews remain at the scene while the circumstances surrounding the incident are established.

Reports from the area indicate the aircraft had taken off from nearby RAF Valley shortly before the incident.

RAF Valley is a major military flying training base and is home to No 4 Flying Training School, which is responsible for training the UK’s next generation of fast-jet pilots.

Pictures and eyewitness reports from the area have shown a plume of smoke close to the airfield following the incident.

North Wales Police said: “Two pilots are being treated for what are thought to be minor injuries and at this stage there are no reports of any wider damage or injuries.”

The cause of the incident has not yet been confirmed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as further information is released.