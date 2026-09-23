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ALL WE KNOW M20 Coastbound Closed After Serious Crash Between Maidstone and Ashford

M20 Coastbound Closed After Serious Crash Between Maidstone and Ashford

The M20 coastbound remains closed between Maidstone and Ashford following a serious single-vehicle Collision early this morning.

Emergency services were called shortly before 6am on Wednesday, 23 September, to the eastbound carriageway between Junction 8 for Leeds Castle and Maidstone Services and Junction 9 for Ashford.

Kent Police has confirmed that one vehicle was involved in the collision.

Traffic reports indicate that a car left the carriageway near Junction 9, although the precise circumstances have not yet been confirmed by police.

Police officers remain at the scene alongside firefighters and National Highways personnel while the incident is dealt with and collision investigation work continues.

The entire coastbound carriageway remains closed at Junction 8, with traffic being diverted away from the motorway.

The London-bound carriageway is not affected and remains open.

Drivers using the diversion route are experiencing severe congestion, particularly along the A20 towards Lenham. Motorists travelling towards Ashford and the Kent coast are being advised to allow significant additional time.

There has not yet been any official confirmation concerning injuries or how long the motorway is expected to remain closed.

The closure affects a major stretch of the M20 connecting Maidstone with Ashford, the Channel Tunnel and the Port of Dover.

Kent Police remains at the scene, and further information is expected as enquiries continue.

This is a developing incident, and the article will be updated when more details are confirmed.

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Topics :Collision

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