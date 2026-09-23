Police Probe Footage of Danny Tommo Slashing Migrant Dinghy in English Channel

Police are conducting enquiries after footage circulated online appearing to show anti-migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, slashing an inflatable migrant dinghy in the English Channel.

Thomas had been livestreaming from a speedboat on Tuesday, 22 September, while following a migrant vessel which had undertaken an unusually long journey from the Normandy coast.

Footage subsequently posted online appeared to show Thomas approaching the inflatable after the people who had been travelling aboard had been transferred to rescue vessels.

The dinghy was no longer carrying migrants and dozens of discarded lifejackets could be seen inside.

However, footage showed a rescue worker standing on the inflatable when Thomas subsequently used a blade to puncture its side.

POLICE CONDUCTING ENQUIRIES

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has confirmed officers are aware of the footage.

The force said: “We are also aware of a video circulating online relating to damage being caused to a boat in the English Channel on the afternoon of 22 September, and we are conducting enquiries into the matter.”

Police have not publicly identified Thomas as a suspect, specified an alleged offence or announced that he has been arrested or charged in connection with the damage.

‘LET’S GET RID OF THAT BOAT’

According to the footage described in the report, Thomas could be heard saying: “Let’s get rid of that boat,” before initially attempting to puncture the inflatable.

A rescue worker wearing high-visibility clothing and a helmet then moved from a larger vessel onto the dinghy.

Thomas approached again and used a blade on the side of the inflatable.

He was then heard repeatedly telling the worker to get off the boat before moving away from the scene.

There has been no suggestion from police that the migrants previously aboard the vessel were placed at risk by Thomas’s actions.

AROUND 60 PEOPLE SPENT MORE THAN 33 HOURS AT SEA

The incident followed an extraordinary Channel crossing involving around 60 people who had travelled from Normandy.

French authorities said the small boat spent more than 33 hours at sea in precarious conditions after those aboard refused French assistance and continued towards the UK.

Those rescued were ultimately transported to Dover rather than being brought ashore in Hampshire.

SIX ARRESTED AFTER GOSPORT PROTEST

The Channel incident is being considered separately from disorder in Gosport.

Crowds had gathered in Gosport and Portsmouth amid expectations that those rescued from the small boat could be brought to Hampshire.

Police said that after it became clear the vessel would dock elsewhere, some of those remaining in Gosport became hostile towards officers.

Six people were arrested for alleged offences including careless driving, assaulting an emergency worker and aggravated trespass.

Those arrests have not been linked by police to the separate footage of the dinghy being damaged.