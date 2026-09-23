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DISTURBING ABUSE Independent Lifeboat Volunteers Hit Out at ‘Disturbing’ Abuse Following St Leonards Rescue

Independent Lifeboat Volunteers Hit Out at ‘Disturbing’ Abuse Following St Leonards Rescue

Volunteer lifeboat crews have condemned alleged abuse and intimidation after claiming a group tracked their movements and posted “inflammatory, damaging and entirely inaccurate” information online following a rescue call-out in St Leonards.

Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat was tasked by HM Coastguard at 9.28pm on Tuesday evening following reports of a vulnerable woman in the water.

The call-out, recorded by the charity as Shout 2026 #45, saw volunteers quickly launch in calm sea conditions and head towards St Leonards.

Shortly before the lifeboat arrived, however, the woman was safely recovered from the water by other responders.

Once it was confirmed she was safe and well, emergency units were stood down and the volunteer crew returned to base.

GROUP SEEN WATCHING LIFEBOAT CREW

The rescue service said events took a more concerning turn after its volunteers returned ashore and began carrying out routine maintenance.

Crew members noticed a small group gathered on the sea wall watching their activities.

According to the charity, volunteers subsequently became aware that individuals had allegedly been monitoring the lifeboat’s movements using publicly available AIS vessel-tracking information.

The organisation said material was then posted on social media containing what it described as “inflammatory, damaging and entirely inaccurate” claims about the rescue operation.

Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat further alleged that members of the same group had earlier been in Hastings, near the RNLI station.

Those claims are those of the rescue organisation and have not been independently verified.

INCIDENT REPORTED TO HM COASTGUARD

The matter has now been reported to HM Coastguard, with the independent lifeboat service saying individuals believed to have been involved have been identified.

In a strongly worded response, the charity stressed that its volunteers have one overriding responsibility — the preservation of life at sea.

It said crews do not judge the people they are called to help and do not involve themselves in political debate when responding to emergencies.

The organisation added: “We will not tolerate abuse, intimidation or aggressive behaviour towards our volunteers.”

Volunteers also expressed disappointment that those filming or commenting from the shoreline had not approached them directly to better understand the work carried out by members of an independent emergency rescue service.

Despite what the charity described as a disturbing conclusion to the evening’s call-out, it said its commitment to responding when lives are at risk remains unchanged.

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