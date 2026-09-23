Large Emergency Service Response Reported on Waldens Road in Orpington

A large emergency service presence has been reported on Waldens Road in Orpington following an incident on Wednesday morning.

Residents reported seeing around 10 police vehicles and ambulances along the road, with motorists warning that access through the area was restricted.

Images and eyewitness accounts shared locally indicate that officers remained at the scene after ambulance crews had left.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed, and speculation circulating on social media should be treated with caution until an official statement is issued.

The Metropolitan Police, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance have been approached for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.