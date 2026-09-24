Danny Tommo arrested after boat damaged in English Channel with emergency responder on board

Anti-migration activist Daniel Thomas, known as Danny Tommo, has been arrested after a boat was damaged in the English Channel while an emergency responder was still on board.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the 37-year-old, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Wednesday night, 23 September, following an incident reported to police on Tuesday evening.

Thomas has been arrested on suspicion of destroying ships or fixed platforms or endangering their safety under Section 11 of the Aviation and Maritime Security Act 1990.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, criminal damage with intent to endanger life, and conduct endangering ships, structures or individuals under Section 58 of the Merchant Shipping Act 1995.

Police said he remained in custody on Thursday morning.

Footage circulating online appears to show Thomas using a blade to damage the side of an inflatable boat in the Channel while a rescue worker remained aboard.

Separate footage uploaded online later appeared to show the moment Thomas was arrested.

No charges have been announced in connection with the Channel incident at this stage.

The arrest follows a turbulent period surrounding protests over small-boat crossings on the south coast.

Around 200 protesters gathered in Gosport on Tuesday amid reports that a small boat carrying migrants could be brought ashore in Hampshire. The vessel ultimately arrived in Dover.

Six people were arrested during incidents in Gosport.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary subsequently confirmed three people had been charged.

Shannon Dodds, 32, of Leonard Road, Gosport, was charged with two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

Sally Pearson, 31, of Forton Road, Gosport, was charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Toby Matthews, 33, also of Forton Road, was charged with common assault of an emergency worker.

Two men from Salisbury, aged 19 and 36, who were arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, were released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A 67-year-old Gosport man was issued with a fixed penalty notice for driving without due care and attention and was also bailed following his arrest on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Police enquiries into the Channel incident involving Thomas are continuing.