Three Arrested After Man Stabbed in Hackney

Three people have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Hackney, east London, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police were called to Aden Grove at around 3.55am on Wednesday, 23 September, following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a man in his 40s suffering from stab injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital, where his injuries were assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

Two men, aged 22 and 18, and a 22-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

All three remain in police custody while enquiries continue.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone who can assist should call 101, quoting reference 780/23SEP.