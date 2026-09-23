Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

GAS LEAK ‘Do Not Travel’ Warning as Didcot Gas Leak Causes Rail Chaos Between Swindon and London

‘Do Not Travel’ Warning as Didcot Gas Leak Causes Rail Chaos Between Swindon and London

Rail passengers are being urged not to travel between Reading and Swindon today after a major gas leak near Didcot Parkway forced railway lines to close and triggered widespread cancellations.

Great Western Railway services between Swindon, Reading and London Paddington have been severely disrupted, with numerous trains cancelled, terminated early or starting from different stations.

The gas leak is close to railway land in the Didcot area and a safety exclusion zone currently includes the railway, meaning trains cannot operate normally until engineers have made the area safe.

Network Rail has issued a “do not travel” warning for passengers travelling between Reading and Swindon on Wednesday, 23 September.

TRAINS CANCELLED AND TERMINATED AT SWINDON

The disruption is having a major impact on passengers travelling from Swindon towards London.

Several London Paddington to Cheltenham Spa services are instead starting at Swindon and will not serve London Paddington, Reading or Didcot Parkway.

Services travelling in the opposite direction are also being affected, with some Cheltenham Spa to London Paddington trains terminating at Swindon.

Other services are being cancelled or revised to operate over only part of their normal routes.

National Rail says all lines between Oxford/Didcot Parkway and Reading are closed, with major disruption expected until at least the end of Wednesday.

ENGINEERS WORKING ON GAS LEAK

Gas distribution company SGN has engineers at the scene working to repair the problem and make the area safe.

Network Rail said the gas leak itself is not on railway infrastructure, but the railway falls within the safety cordon and therefore trains cannot safely operate through the affected section.

GWR is attempting to run services on either side of the closure and is operating some trains via alternative routes.

An hourly London Paddington to Bath/Bristol service is expected to operate via a diversionary route, while a limited replacement bus service is planned between Swindon, Didcot and Reading.

Passengers able to travel are being warned that remaining trains are likely to be extremely busy.

Tickets for journeys through Didcot dated Wednesday, 23 September can also be used on Thursday, 24 September, while passengers choosing not to travel can seek a refund.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman and Three Children Killed in Devastating Bootle House Fire

FOUR DEAD Woman and Three Children Killed in Devastating Bootle House Fire

UK News
Police stand down Portsmouth and Gosport operation after migrant boat leaves Hampshire area

POLICE STAND DOWN Police stand down Portsmouth and Gosport operation after migrant boat leaves Hampshire area

UK News
US Air Force F-16 crashes at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany as pilot ejects

PILOT EJECTS US Air Force F-16 crashes at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany as pilot ejects

World News
Lifeboats and Coastguard aircraft deployed to small boat in Channel as rescue operation continues

WHATS GOING ON..? Lifeboats and Coastguard aircraft deployed to small boat in Channel as rescue operation continues

UK News
Hampshire PCC urges Border Force to take Channel migrants to Dover amid fears of another Portsmouth landing

NOT HERE Hampshire PCC urges Border Force to take Channel migrants to Dover amid fears of another Portsmouth landing

UK News
Attending Major UK Events: Accommodation Strategies for Groups and Families in the Midlands

Attending Major UK Events: Accommodation Strategies for Groups and Families in the Midlands

UK News
Large police presence reported at Fort Blockhouse in Gosport amid Channel migrant operation

MIGRANT OPERATION Large police presence reported at Fort Blockhouse in Gosport amid Channel migrant operation

UK News
Tim Westwood charged with two further sexual offences as total number of charges rises to 17

DJ SEX CHARGES Tim Westwood charged with two further sexual offences as total number of charges rises to 17

Crime, UK News
Four people killed in devastating house fire in Bootle

FATAL HOUSE BLAZE Four people killed in devastating house fire in Bootle

UK News
Two arrested after police raid property in Wiltshire village

DRUGS RAID Two arrested after police raid property in Wiltshire village

Crime, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

ARSON PROBE Firefighters tackle house fire in Yeading as black smoke seen near Northolt

UK News
Reports Danny Tommo arrested in Gosport after spending hours tracking migrant boat in Channel

TOMMO ARREST Reports Danny Tommo arrested in Gosport after spending hours tracking migrant boat in Channel

Crime, UK News
Police Stand Down Gosport Operation After Migrant Boat Diverted to Dover

MIGRANT OPERATION Police Stand Down Gosport Operation After Migrant Boat Diverted to Dover

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man taken to hospital after reported machete attack in Swindon

MACHETE ATTACK Man taken to hospital after reported machete attack in Swindon

UK News
Cannabis Dealers Handed Suspended Prison Sentences in Chester

SNAPCHAT Cannabis Dealers Handed Suspended Prison Sentences in Chester

UK News
Six Arrested as Gosport Migrant Protest Turns Hostile Towards Police

Six Arrested as Gosport Migrant Protest Turns Hostile Towards Police

Crime, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Independent Lifeboat Volunteers Hit Out at ‘Disturbing’ Abuse Following St Leonards Rescue

DISTURBING ABUSE Independent Lifeboat Volunteers Hit Out at ‘Disturbing’ Abuse Following St Leonards Rescue

UK News
Auto Draft

COUNTING SHEEP Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘Stolen’ Diddly Squat Sheep Found After Police Reveal Simple Mix-Up

UK News
Two-Car Crash Causes Long Delays on M20 Near Aylesford

TRAFFIC CHAOS Two-Car Crash Causes Long Delays on M20 Near Aylesford

UK News
Watch Live