‘Do Not Travel’ Warning as Didcot Gas Leak Causes Rail Chaos Between Swindon and London

Rail passengers are being urged not to travel between Reading and Swindon today after a major gas leak near Didcot Parkway forced railway lines to close and triggered widespread cancellations.

Great Western Railway services between Swindon, Reading and London Paddington have been severely disrupted, with numerous trains cancelled, terminated early or starting from different stations.

The gas leak is close to railway land in the Didcot area and a safety exclusion zone currently includes the railway, meaning trains cannot operate normally until engineers have made the area safe.

Network Rail has issued a “do not travel” warning for passengers travelling between Reading and Swindon on Wednesday, 23 September.

TRAINS CANCELLED AND TERMINATED AT SWINDON

The disruption is having a major impact on passengers travelling from Swindon towards London.

Several London Paddington to Cheltenham Spa services are instead starting at Swindon and will not serve London Paddington, Reading or Didcot Parkway.

Services travelling in the opposite direction are also being affected, with some Cheltenham Spa to London Paddington trains terminating at Swindon.

Other services are being cancelled or revised to operate over only part of their normal routes.

National Rail says all lines between Oxford/Didcot Parkway and Reading are closed, with major disruption expected until at least the end of Wednesday.

ENGINEERS WORKING ON GAS LEAK

Gas distribution company SGN has engineers at the scene working to repair the problem and make the area safe.

Network Rail said the gas leak itself is not on railway infrastructure, but the railway falls within the safety cordon and therefore trains cannot safely operate through the affected section.

GWR is attempting to run services on either side of the closure and is operating some trains via alternative routes.

An hourly London Paddington to Bath/Bristol service is expected to operate via a diversionary route, while a limited replacement bus service is planned between Swindon, Didcot and Reading.

Passengers able to travel are being warned that remaining trains are likely to be extremely busy.

Tickets for journeys through Didcot dated Wednesday, 23 September can also be used on Thursday, 24 September, while passengers choosing not to travel can seek a refund.