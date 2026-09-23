Six Men Convicted Over ‘Pack of Animals’ Knife Murder of Dale Martin in Derby

CCTV captured the terrifying moment a six-strong gang armed with swords, machetes and large knives ambushed 21-year-old Dale Martin on a Derby street before he was dragged from his car and fatally stabbed.

Six men have now been convicted over the killing, which happened on Stenson Road, Derby, on 15 June 2025.

Footage gathered during the investigation showed the group travelling together on electric bikes before intercepting Mr Martin’s Renault Megane and using the bikes to block his path.

He was pulled from the vehicle and subjected to a sustained attack as he attempted to escape.

Following a four-month trial at Loughborough Crown Court, Jayden Mannion-Roberts, 26, was convicted of murder.

Keenan Hamblett, 27, Ki Grant-Finlayson, 23, Kayin Holmes, 25, Kelci Thompson, 19, and Shaylon McCalla, 27, were convicted of manslaughter.

All six men are from Derby.

A seventh defendant, Carlus Grant-Finlayson, 18, also from Derby, was acquitted.

‘Kill him, kill him’

Prosecutors told the court that Mr Martin’s death followed a long-running “tit for tat” feud between rival groups in Derby.

Investigators pieced together the movements of those involved using CCTV, mobile phone evidence and forensic material.

The prosecution said the group travelled together on electric bikes before intercepting Mr Martin on Stenson Road.

After his car was blocked, Mr Martin was dragged from the Renault and attacked with multiple bladed weapons.

The court heard he was struck around the head, chest and back, including after he had fallen to the ground.

During the attack, members of the group could be heard shouting: “Kill him, kill him.”

The attackers were captured on CCTV arriving and later leaving the area on electric bikes, while Mr Martin was left fatally injured in the street.

Blood evidence was subsequently recovered from the scene and from his Renault.

Dramatic arrests followed murder investigation

The murder investigation led to a series of arrests as Derbyshire Police identified and tracked down suspects.

Police body-worn footage showed two suspects being arrested at their homes, while two others were detained at Gatwick Airport.

The investigation continued for more than a year and resulted in a four-month trial before the verdicts were returned.

Police: ‘Brutal, sustained and planned attack’

Detective Sergeant Chris Wright, of Derbyshire Police, described Mr Martin’s killing as a “brutal, sustained, and planned attack”.

He said: “They set out that night, armed with knives and with the intent to kill Dale – with those words ‘kill him, kill him’ shouted at the scene of the murder.

“His family now know who is responsible for his death and, while nothing will take away the trauma of losing a son, brother, and friend in such a way, they will now see those responsible face the consequences of their actions.”

DS Wright also paid tribute to Mr Martin’s family following what he described as a long and extremely difficult trial.

He added: “I would like to thank the family for their support during this investigation and for the manner in which they have conducted themselves during what has been a long and extremely difficult trial.”

Sentencing next month

Mannion-Roberts will be sentenced for murder, while Hamblett, Grant-Finlayson, Holmes, Thompson and McCalla will be sentenced for manslaughter.

The six men are due to appear at Loughborough Crown Court for sentencing on 1 October 2026.