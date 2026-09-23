Watch Live
  • Home
  • Court News - Crime - UK News

PACK OF ANIMALS Six Men Convicted Over ‘Pack of Animals’ Knife Murder of Dale Martin in Derby

Six Men Convicted Over ‘Pack of Animals’ Knife Murder of Dale Martin in Derby

CCTV captured the terrifying moment a six-strong gang armed with swords, machetes and large knives ambushed 21-year-old Dale Martin on a Derby street before he was dragged from his car and fatally stabbed.

Six men have now been convicted over the killing, which happened on Stenson Road, Derby, on 15 June 2025.

Footage gathered during the investigation showed the group travelling together on electric bikes before intercepting Mr Martin’s Renault Megane and using the bikes to block his path.

He was pulled from the vehicle and subjected to a sustained attack as he attempted to escape.

Following a four-month trial at Loughborough Crown Court, Jayden Mannion-Roberts, 26, was convicted of murder.

Keenan Hamblett, 27, Ki Grant-Finlayson, 23, Kayin Holmes, 25, Kelci Thompson, 19, and Shaylon McCalla, 27, were convicted of manslaughter.

All six men are from Derby.

A seventh defendant, Carlus Grant-Finlayson, 18, also from Derby, was acquitted.

‘Kill him, kill him’

Prosecutors told the court that Mr Martin’s death followed a long-running “tit for tat” feud between rival groups in Derby.

Investigators pieced together the movements of those involved using CCTV, mobile phone evidence and forensic material.

The prosecution said the group travelled together on electric bikes before intercepting Mr Martin on Stenson Road.

After his car was blocked, Mr Martin was dragged from the Renault and attacked with multiple bladed weapons.

The court heard he was struck around the head, chest and back, including after he had fallen to the ground.

During the attack, members of the group could be heard shouting: “Kill him, kill him.”

The attackers were captured on CCTV arriving and later leaving the area on electric bikes, while Mr Martin was left fatally injured in the street.

Blood evidence was subsequently recovered from the scene and from his Renault.

Dramatic arrests followed murder investigation

The murder investigation led to a series of arrests as Derbyshire Police identified and tracked down suspects.

Police body-worn footage showed two suspects being arrested at their homes, while two others were detained at Gatwick Airport.

The investigation continued for more than a year and resulted in a four-month trial before the verdicts were returned.

Police: ‘Brutal, sustained and planned attack’

Detective Sergeant Chris Wright, of Derbyshire Police, described Mr Martin’s killing as a “brutal, sustained, and planned attack”.

He said: “They set out that night, armed with knives and with the intent to kill Dale – with those words ‘kill him, kill him’ shouted at the scene of the murder.

“His family now know who is responsible for his death and, while nothing will take away the trauma of losing a son, brother, and friend in such a way, they will now see those responsible face the consequences of their actions.”

DS Wright also paid tribute to Mr Martin’s family following what he described as a long and extremely difficult trial.

He added: “I would like to thank the family for their support during this investigation and for the manner in which they have conducted themselves during what has been a long and extremely difficult trial.”

Sentencing next month

Mannion-Roberts will be sentenced for murder, while Hamblett, Grant-Finlayson, Holmes, Thompson and McCalla will be sentenced for manslaughter.

The six men are due to appear at Loughborough Crown Court for sentencing on 1 October 2026.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Auto Draft

COUNTING SHEEP Jeremy Clarkson’s ‘Stolen’ Diddly Squat Sheep Found After Police Reveal Simple Mix-Up

UK News
Two-Car Crash Causes Long Delays on M20 Near Aylesford

TRAFFIC CHAOS Two-Car Crash Causes Long Delays on M20 Near Aylesford

UK News

POLICE ENQUIRIES Police Probe Channel Boat Damage as Danny Tommo Footage Sparks Fierce Debate Online

UK News
Grandfather Killed in Unprovoked Derby Garden Attack Remembered as a ‘Giant of a Man’

GENTLE GIANT Grandfather Killed in Unprovoked Derby Garden Attack Remembered as a ‘Giant of a Man’

UK News
Met Warns Predatory Offenders Are Using Everyday Medicines and Vapes to Spike Victims

PREDATORY OFFENDERS Met Warns Predatory Offenders Are Using Everyday Medicines and Vapes to Spike Victims

UK News
Man taken to hospital after reported machete attack in Swindon

MACHETE ATTACK Man taken to hospital after reported machete attack in Swindon

UK News
Cannabis Dealers Handed Suspended Prison Sentences in Chester

SNAPCHAT Cannabis Dealers Handed Suspended Prison Sentences in Chester

UK News
Six Arrested as Gosport Migrant Protest Turns Hostile Towards Police

Six Arrested as Gosport Migrant Protest Turns Hostile Towards Police

Crime, UK News
Coaches Leave Gosport Under Police Escort After Migrant Landing Plans Change

ORGANISED CRIME Coaches Leave Gosport Under Police Escort After Migrant Landing Plans Change

UK News
Around 60 Migrants Rescued After Dinghy Spends More Than 33 Hours in English Channel

DOVER MIGRANT HUB Around 60 Migrants Rescued After Dinghy Spends More Than 33 Hours in English Channel

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Probe Footage of Danny Tommo Slashing Migrant Dinghy in English Channel

GET RID OF THE BOAT Police Probe Footage of Danny Tommo Slashing Migrant Dinghy in English Channel

UK News
Forty Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Car Workshop in Cricklewood

WORKSHOP BLAZE Forty Firefighters Tackle Blaze at Car Workshop in Cricklewood

UK News
School Run Driver Stopped in Motability Audi With No Insurance and Provisional Licence

SCARY TIMES School Run Driver Stopped in Motability Audi With No Insurance and Provisional Licence

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teen Gun Converter Jailed After NCA Officers Uncover Firearms Buried Beside Birmingham Canal

NCA PROBE Teen Gun Converter Jailed After NCA Officers Uncover Firearms Buried Beside Birmingham Canal

Court News, UK News
Police Investigate Footage Showing Activist Slashing Migrant Dinghy in Channel

POLICE PROBE Police Investigate Footage Showing Activist Slashing Migrant Dinghy in Channel

UK News
M20 Coastbound Closed After Serious Crash Between Maidstone and Ashford

ALL WE KNOW M20 Coastbound Closed After Serious Crash Between Maidstone and Ashford

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Three Arrested After Man Stabbed in Hackney

KNIFE ATTACK Three Arrested After Man Stabbed in Hackney

Crime, UK News
Tommy Robinson ‘Detained By Anti-Terror Police At Airport’

COUNTER TERROR PROBE Tommy Robinson ‘Detained By Anti-Terror Police At Airport’

UK News
Urgent Review Ordered After Second Migrant Boat Reaches Kent Coast Undetected

MIGRANTS UNDERCOVER Urgent Review Ordered After Second Migrant Boat Reaches Kent Coast Undetected

UK News
Watch Live