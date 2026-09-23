Tommy Robinson ‘Detained By Anti-Terror Police At Airport’

Tommy Robinson has reportedly been detained by counter-terrorism officers at an airport, according to a statement published on his official social-media account.

An administrator posted on Robinson’s X account on Wednesday, 23 September, claiming he had been detained again by Counter Terrorism Police.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, does not appear to have published the statement personally.

It has not been confirmed which airport was involved, whether Robinson was entering or leaving the UK, or under what powers he was reportedly stopped.

The post described him as having been “detained” rather than arrested. No police force has yet publicly confirmed the incident, and there is currently no suggestion that Robinson has been charged with an offence.

Robinson was previously detained at Heathrow Airport in June under Schedule 3 of the Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019 after returning to Britain from Russia via Turkey. He was questioned, had communication devices seized and was later released.

Counter-terrorism officers can use border powers to stop, question and search travellers. Such a detention does not itself mean that the person has been arrested or accused of terrorism.

UKNIP has approached the relevant authorities for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when official details become available.