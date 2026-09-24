Explosions heard as major fire tears through historic Worlds End pub in Tilbury

A major Fire has devastated the historic Grade II-listed Worlds End pub in Tilbury, with explosions heard as flames tore through the building and destroyed its roof.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene alongside police as a huge plume of smoke rose into the sky and could be seen from as far away as Gravesend.

The latest blaze is reported to be the fourth fire at the site since Sunday, following previous emergency call-outs over recent days.

Witnesses reported hearing explosions from inside the building, while debris could be seen being thrown into the air as firefighters battled the flames.

Six fire engines sent to Tilbury blaze

A major emergency response was launched as the fire took hold, with six fire engines and police attending.

The blaze caused extensive damage to the historic pub, including the destruction of its roof.

Previous incidents at the site involved fires affecting general waste, pallets, grass and containers. Emergency services had attended incidents on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday before the major blaze.

The Worlds End had also previously been damaged by fire in September 2018, when around 20 per cent of the building’s exterior was affected.

Firefighters continued tackling the incident as the scale of the damage became apparent.