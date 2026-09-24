Weapons, phones and suspected stolen property seized after Westerham motorbike robbery investigation

More than 300 pieces of evidence, including weapons, mobile phones, suspected stolen property and motorbike parts, have been seized after police raided addresses in Westerham and Croydon.

Four teenagers were arrested as part of an investigation launched following an alleged attempt to steal a motorbike from Market Square in Westerham.

The incident happened shortly before 7.15pm on Friday, 14 August 2026.

Police said attempts were allegedly made to steal a motorbike which had been parked in the square.

Members of the public challenged those involved, who are reported to have threatened the owner of the motorbike before leaving the scene empty-handed.

Police raid addresses in Westerham and Croydon

An investigation was launched and officers carried out an extensive review of available CCTV.

Search warrants were subsequently executed at addresses in Westerham and Croydon on Wednesday, 16 September.

Four suspects were detained as part of the operation.

Searches of properties resulted in officers recovering more than 300 exhibits.

Items seized included clothing, weapons, mobile phones, suspected stolen property, motorbike parts and suspected cloned number plates.

Four teenagers arrested

An 18-year-old man from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft.

A second 18-year-old man from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Two 16-year-old boys from Westerham were also arrested.

One was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

The second was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of cannabis.

All four have since been bailed while enquiries continue.

Police warn vehicle thieves

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Smith said: “This was an excellent example of collaborative working across multiple teams, combining proactive policing, intelligence development and investigative persistence to disrupt serious offending and progress a complex investigation.

“If you find yourself a victim of vehicle theft, please report crimes to the police in a timely manner so we can obtain evidence swiftly and better understand where and how offending of this nature is happening.

“This will help us to respond more robustly, reunite more victims with their stolen property and apprehend those responsible.”

DCI Smith also urged motorbike owners to take additional precautions, including locking, chaining and covering their vehicles, storing them in secure outbuildings and considering alarms, trackers, immobilisers and property marking.

He added: “To those who have stolen vehicles, or who intend to commit vehicle theft, our message is clear: we remain relentless in our pursuit to bring you to justice.”

The investigation remains ongoing and the four people arrested have not been charged.