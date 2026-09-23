Mother and Three Children Killed in Bootle House Fire Named as Family Pay Heartbreaking Tribute

A mother and her three children who died after a devastating house Fire in Bootle have been named by police.

Elisha Brabin, 36, and her children Leo Brabin, 16, Ellis Brabin, eight, and Prudence Brabin, seven, lost their lives when fire tore through their family home in Stone Square during the early hours of Tuesday, 22 September.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service received the first 999 call at 3.38am, with crews arriving at the semi-detached property seven minutes later.

Firefighters found the house well alight and entered the property wearing breathing apparatus to search for those inside and tackle the blaze.

At the height of the emergency response, six fire engines were at the scene.

During a search of the property, firefighters found four people in an upstairs bedroom showing no signs of life.

Two members of North West Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team entered the house and confirmed that all four had died.

A man who was outside the property when firefighters arrived was taken to hospital suffering from burns. He remains in hospital.

Family ‘Devastated’ by Unimaginable Loss

In a tribute released through Merseyside Police, the family said they had been left heartbroken by the deaths of Elisha, Leo, Ellis and Prudence.

They described Elisha as a devoted and loving mother whose children were her entire world.

Leo, Ellis and Prudence were remembered as deeply loved children who brought happiness, laughter and precious memories to the wider family.

The family said: “Our whole family is devastated by the loss of Elisha, Leo, Ellis and Prudence.”

They added that the four had been taken far too soon and that the impact of their deaths would be felt by the family forever.

The family thanked people for their kindness and support while asking for privacy as they grieve.

Community Left Reeling

Flowers, cards and other tributes have been placed near the family’s home as residents struggle to come to terms with the tragedy.

Neighbours described seeing smoke above nearby houses and being woken by shouting and emergency-service sirens.

Some residents reportedly attempted to enter the burning property before firefighters arrived.

Bootle MP Peter Dowd said the loss of four members of one family was beyond words and would affect the entire community.

Joint Investigation Underway

Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service are carrying out a joint investigation to establish how the fire started.

The area surrounding the property has remained cordoned off while investigators examine the scene and officers speak to local residents.

Area Manager Kevin Longshaw, from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service, described the incident as devastating and extended his condolences to the family and friends of those who died.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.