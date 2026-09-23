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FIREBALL HORROR CRASH Driver Killed After Car Leaves M20 and Catches Fire Near Ashford

Driver Killed After Car Leaves M20 and Catches Fire Near Ashford

A driver has died after a car left the M20 near Ashford and went down an embankment before a Fire broke out.

The fatal collision happened at around 5.56am on Wednesday, 23 September 2026, on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 8 and 9.

Kent Police said a black Volkswagen Polo was travelling towards the coast when it left the motorway and went down an embankment on the nearside.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and a fire was extinguished.

The vehicle’s sole occupant was confirmed dead at the scene.

Police are working to identify the person and inform their next of kin.

The coastbound carriageway was closed while officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) carried out an investigation at the scene.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses and particularly want to hear from anyone who saw the VW Polo before it left the motorway.

Police are also seeking dashcam footage, while residents or businesses with private CCTV that may have captured anything relevant are being asked to check their recordings.

Anyone with information should contact the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798538 or email [email protected], quoting reference RY/DH/075/26.

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