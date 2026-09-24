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TRIO CHARGED Three men charged with murder after Masum Miah shot dead in Newham

Three men charged with murder after Masum Miah shot dead in Newham

Three men have been charged with murder as detectives continue their investigation into the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Masum Miah in east London.

Mr Miah died after police were called to reports of a shooting in St Bartholomew’s Road, Newham, at around 3am on Tuesday, 18 August.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, but Mr Miah died as a result of his injuries.

His family continues to be supported by specially trained officers.

Three men charged with murder

Leonel Friman Intasse, 18, of High Street, Sittingbourne, was charged with murder on Wednesday, 23 September.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 25 September.

Renars Ludins, 47, of no fixed address, was charged with murder on Saturday, 29 August.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on the same day. He is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 17 May 2027.

Mihai Stancu, 36, of Charlton Crescent, Barking, was charged with murder on Tuesday, 8 September.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court the following day. He is also due to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 17 May 2027.

Detectives continue appeal for information

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Whitten, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Masum’s family as they come to terms with his tragic death.

“We are continuing to appeal to anyone with information that could assist our enquiries to come forward.”

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could assist detectives is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 797/18AUG.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

All three defendants have been charged and pr

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