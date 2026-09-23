Portsmouth Council meeting erupts into chaos over Eastney small boat landing

An emergency Portsmouth City Council meeting descended into disruption as members of the public shouted from the gallery during a heated debate over the landing of a small boat at Eastney Point.

The extraordinary Full Council meeting was held at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday evening, 23 September, following the incident at Eastney Point earlier this month. Portsmouth City Council’s official agenda confirms the extraordinary meeting was scheduled for 5.30pm. (Portsmouth City Council)

Members of the public repeatedly interrupted proceedings as councillors and representatives discussed a motion concerning small boat landings in the city.

Shouts of “stop the boats”, “we’re not racists” and “you’re lying” were heard from the public gallery.

Lord Mayor warns meeting could be stopped

Lord Mayor Abdul Kadir repeatedly called for those interrupting speakers to remain quiet and warned that the meeting could be brought to an end if the disruption continued.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson then called for hecklers to be removed from the gallery, arguing that their behaviour amounted to an attempt to intimidate speakers and councillors.

Proceedings were temporarily halted while members of the public left the chamber before the meeting resumed.

Motion followed Eastney Point landing

The extraordinary meeting centred on a motion proposed by Reform councillor George Madgwick following the small boat landing at Eastney Point on Sunday, 6 September.

The motion called for the council to state that it did not wish to see a repeat of small boat landings in Portsmouth.

The issue has prompted considerable political and public debate in the city and surrounding Hampshire area over the handling of people arriving in the UK by small boat and arrangements for bringing them ashore.

Wednesday’s meeting provided councillors with an opportunity to debate the issue formally and hear deputations before considering the motion.

Public gallery cleared following disruption

Tensions rose as the deputations continued, with repeated heckling eventually prompting intervention from the Lord Mayor.

Following a short break while people left the chamber, councillors returned and the extraordinary meeting continued.

The meeting was held in the Council Chamber at Portsmouth Guildhall and was also made available to watch online through the council’s Democratic Services webcast arrangements. (Portsmouth City Council)