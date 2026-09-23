Rapist Jailed for 18 Years After Repeatedly Abusing Victim in Sandwich

A rapist who repeatedly abused his victim has been jailed for 18 years after admitting a string of serious sexual offences.

Shane Higgins, 37, of Foxborough Close, Sandwich, pleaded guilty to numerous offences, including rape and sexual assault, at Canterbury Crown Court.

Kent Police launched an investigation in May 2026 after the victim disclosed to a trusted person that Higgins had abused them on multiple occasions.

Specialist detectives began investigating immediately and Higgins was arrested the same day.

Officers completed their enquiries and Higgins was charged on 1 June.

He subsequently admitted the offences, meaning the victim did not have to give evidence at a trial.

Higgins returned to Canterbury Crown Court on Friday, 18 September, where he was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

In addition to the custodial sentence, he will be subject to a further six years on licence when he becomes eligible for release.

Detective Constable Karla Walker, the investigating officer, praised the victim for coming forward.

She said the victim had shown “immense courage” in disclosing the abuse and that officers had worked sensitively with them while gathering the evidence needed to prosecute Higgins.

DC Walker said the evidence enabled detectives to build a compelling case, leading to Higgins’ arrest, charge and eventual guilty pleas.

She added that she hoped the conclusion of the case would provide the victim with a measure of justice and allow them to move forward with continued support.