Rapist Threatened to Share Intimate Images of Victim With Her Family

A 59-year-old man has been convicted of raping and sexually assaulting a woman during a two-year campaign of abuse.

Peter Kelly threatened to distribute intimate images and footage of the woman to her family and on social media unless she had sex with him.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Kelly exposed himself before sexually assaulting and raping the woman at an address in the city on 23 February 2024.

Kelly subjected the woman to abusive behaviour at locations in Edinburgh and at a caravan in East Lothian between 2022 and 2024.

During that period, he recorded her in intimate situations without her consent and threatened to share the footage.

He also repeatedly sent text messages, made phone and video calls and arrived uninvited at the woman’s home, where he waited outside.

Kelly, formerly of Edinburgh, denied the allegations but was convicted of rape, sexual assault, abusive behaviour and breaching a bail order by contacting and approaching the woman.

Lady Drummond told him: “These are very serious offences.”

A non-harassment order was imposed preventing Kelly from contacting or attempting to contact the woman. He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register.

Kelly was remanded in custody and will be sentenced at a later date.