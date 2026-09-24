Swindon man charged with Class A and Class B drug supply offences

A 28-year-old man has been charged with multiple drug offences following a police stop and search in Swindon.

Kesean Wells, of Poulton Street, Gorse Hill, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs and possession of criminal property.

Arrested during Gorse Hill patrol

Wiltshire Police said Wells was arrested after officers patrolling the Gorse Hill area carried out a stop and search on 18 September.

He was subsequently charged and appeared before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on 19 September.

Wells was remanded on bail and is due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on 16 October.

Court proceedings remain active.