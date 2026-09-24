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ARSON PROBE Man arrested on suspicion of arson after major fire at historic Worlds End pub in Tilbury

Man arrested on suspicion of arson after major fire at historic Worlds End pub in Tilbury

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a major Fire tore through the historic Worlds End pub in Tilbury.

Essex Police made the arrest after officers were called to reports of a fire at the derelict Grade II-listed pub shortly after 4.40pm on Wednesday, 23 September.

The man remains in police custody for questioning while an investigation into the blaze continues.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “Our officers attended and arrested a man, aged in his 20s, on suspicion of arson.

“He remains in custody for questioning, and our investigation continues.”

Major fire destroys historic pub

The arrest follows a major emergency response at the Worlds End, where flames ripped through the building and caused extensive damage.

Firefighters established a water supply and attacked the blaze from both ground level and above before bringing the fire under control by around 6.30 pm.

Crews remained at the scene into the evening checking for hot spots and making sure the area was safe.

A huge plume of smoke from the fire was visible from as far away as Gravesend.

Multiple fires reported near pub

The incident came after a series of fires had been reported near the pub since Saturday.

Those incidents included blazes involving pallets and general waste, rubbish and grass, and containers.

The Worlds End is a Grade II-listed building and had already suffered significant damage during the latest fire.

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the blaze remain ongoing.

 

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