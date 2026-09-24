Wolverhampton airport owner Tony Hall named among three killed in Swiss Alps plane crash

The owner of Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport has been named as one of three people killed in a plane crash in the Swiss Alps.

Tony Hall died after a Cirrus SR22T aircraft crashed near Leukerbad, in the Swiss canton of Valais, on 15 September.

The aircraft had taken off from Sion Airport before the crash.

Mr Hall was the managing director of Pegasus and a prominent businessman in the construction and haulage industry.

Family pay tribute to ‘truly wonderful husband and devoted father’

In an emotional tribute, Mr Hall’s family said they had been left “completely heartbroken” by his death.

They said: “We are completely heartbroken by the loss of a truly wonderful husband, devoted father and much-loved man.

“Tony was an exceptional businessman who achieved great things in the construction/haulage industry, and his commitment to succeed and progress never faltered.

“Although a prominent business figure, he was first and foremost a loving husband and an incredible dad to his daughter, whose family meant everything to him.

“We will miss him immensely and will remember him as the kind, caring, generous, determined and fantastic character he was.”

Family remember other victims of crash

Mr Hall’s family thanked those who had supported them following the tragedy and also paid tribute to the other people who lost their lives.

They added: “We are incredibly grateful for the kindness, love, and support shown to our family during this devastating time. Our hearts go out to those who also lost their lives in this terrible tragedy.

“We would now respectfully ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with our loss and say goodbye to a man who meant the world to us.”

Three people were killed in the crash.

The Swiss Transportation Safety Board is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.