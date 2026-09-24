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BEHEADING VIDEO Kent man jailed for sharing Daesh beheading and execution videos online

Kent man jailed for sharing Daesh beheading and execution videos online

A Kent man who shared graphic Daesh videos showing beheadings and executions online has been jailed following a counter-terrorism investigation.

Mohammad Malik, 24, of Burnt Oak Terrace, Gillingham, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court on Monday, 21 September, after being convicted of terrorism offences.

Malik was jailed for eight years and handed a nine-year extended sentence, meaning he will also be subject to an additional one-year licence period.

He had previously been found guilty of two counts of disseminating a terrorist publication and two counts of expressing support for a proscribed organisation following a trial at the same court which concluded on 10 April.

Graphic Daesh material shared online

The court heard that Malik operated across several social media channels where he shared material involving Islamist groups.

This included graphic footage produced by the media wing of Daesh, also known as Islamic State.

Investigators found that Malik had edited some of the videos himself, including material depicting executions and beheadings.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East officers executed a warrant at Malik’s home in Gillingham on 14 January last year.

Officers seized a mobile phone, computer hard drives, swords, knives and a homemade Daesh flag during the search.

Police say material risked radicalising others

Detective Chief Superintendent Oliver Wright, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said: “Malik held an Islamist ideology and had an extensive library of footage from proscribed organisations, terrorist attacks and conflicts.

“He shared extreme Daesh content online with others while claiming these videos – which included beheadings and executions – were ‘artistic’ and of ‘editorial value ’, but instead they posed a risk of radicalising others and encouraging them to adopt similar extreme views.

“The very real risk is that those who subsequently adopt these extreme views go on to carry out acts of terrorism.”

DCS Wright said the investigation demonstrated the work being undertaken by counter-terrorism officers to identify people committing terrorism offences and protect communities across the South East.

He added: “As a result of his actions, Malik will now spend a substantial amount of time in prison and the public will be protected from the risk he poses.”

15-year terrorism notification requirements

In addition to his prison sentence, Malik was made subject to a Serious Crime Prevention Order.

He will also be subject to Part 4 Terrorist Notification requirements for 15 years.

Police are asking anyone who sees or hears something they believe could be terrorism-related to report it. In an emergency, call 999.

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