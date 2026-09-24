Prince Harry forced to cut speech short after autocue fails during New York event

Prince Harry was forced to cut short a speech in New York after an apparent autocue malfunction disrupted his address at the Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking about artificial intelligence and online child safety when the teleprompter appeared to fail, leaving him unable to continue with his prepared remarks.

Footage from the event showed Harry stopping during the speech before bringing his appearance to an early end.

The technical problem meant the Duke was only able to deliver around half of his planned address before leaving the stage.

Video of the awkward moment quickly circulated online after being shared from the event.

Harry has spoken publicly on a number of occasions about online safety, the impact of social media and technology on young people, and concerns surrounding the rapid development of artificial intelligence.

The interruption was temporary, however, and the Duke returned to the stage around 40 minutes later after the technical issue had been resolved.

He was then able to complete the remainder of his planned speech.

The Clinton Global Initiative annual meeting in New York brings together political, business and philanthropic figures to discuss major international issues and initiatives.