Man arrested after pedestrian, 68, killed in Southall van collision

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed in a collision involving a van in Southall.

Emergency services were called to Emerald Square at around 1.38pm on Tuesday, 22 September, following reports that a van had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

Metropolitan Police officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews, the pedestrian, a 68-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Driver arrested after fatal collision

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

A crime scene was established following the collision, with detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit now leading the investigation.

Police appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage

Detective Inspector Fiaz Janjua, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has sadly lost his life.

“Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and loved ones as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

“While we have already made one arrest in connection with this incident, we are now working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“I would also urge anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have captured footage on CCTV, dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell cameras, to contact police as this information could prove vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 01/8094116/26.