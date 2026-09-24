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CHINOOK EMERGENCY RAF Chinook makes unscheduled landing in field near Chippenham after reported fault

RAF Chinook makes unscheduled landing in field near Chippenham after reported fault

An RAF Chinook helicopter has made an unscheduled landing in a field near Chippenham after reportedly developing a fault during a flight from Hampshire.

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook touched down in a field off the A4 at Pewsham at around 10.10am on Thursday, 24 September.

 

The military helicopter is understood to have been taking part in a training sortie when the issue developed.

Chinook had flown from RAF Odiham

The aircraft had flown north-west from RAF Odiham in Hampshire, one of the Royal Air Force’s principal Chinook operating bases, before landing in Wiltshire.

It is understood that a technical fault prompted the unscheduled landing and that mechanics were expected to attend the aircraft.

There has been no suggestion in the information available that anyone was injured.

The Ministry of Defence has been approached for further information about the incident.

Military helicopter remains in Wiltshire field

The Chinook is a heavy-lift military helicopter distinguished by its tandem rotor configuration.

The aircraft is used by the RAF for a range of roles, including moving troops, equipment and supplies and supporting military and humanitarian operations.

It was not immediately known how long the helicopter would remain in the field or when it would be cleared to continue its journey.

Further details are expected once the Ministry of Defence confirms the circumstances surrounding the landing.

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