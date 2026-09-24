Appeal to find 15-year-old Jasmine Hurley missing from north-west London

An appeal has been launched to help find 15-year-old Jasmine Hurley, who has been missing from north-west London since Tuesday, 22 September.

Missing People is appealing for information and has issued a direct message to Jasmine, reassuring her that support is available whenever she feels ready to make contact.

The charity said: “Jasmine, we are here for you whenever you are ready; we can listen, talk you through what help you need, pass a message for you and help you to be safe.”

Missing since 22 September

Jasmine was 15 when she disappeared and is listed as missing from north-west London.

Anyone with information, or Jasmine herself, can contact the Missing People charity free and confidentially by calling or texting 116 000.

The service can listen, provide support, pass messages and help someone who is missing to stay safe.

Can you help?

Name: Jasmine Hurley

Age at disappearance: 15

Missing from: North-west London

Missing since: 22 September 2026

Anyone with information that could help locate Jasmine is urged to contact Missing People on 116 000.