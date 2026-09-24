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FIND CORRINE Urgent appeal to find missing Tonbridge woman Corrine Gilak

Urgent appeal to find missing Tonbridge woman Corrine Gilak

Police have launched an appeal for help to find a 52-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Tonbridge.

Kent Police is asking the public to help locate Corrine Gilak, who was reported missing on Thursday, 24 September.

Corrine is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall with dark brown hair, which she usually wears in a bun or ponytail.

Last seen driving a blue Honda Jazz

Police say Corrine was captured on CCTV in her car at around 10.49am on Thursday.

 

She was driving a blue Honda Jazz along Tonbridge High Street in the direction of Shipbourne.

Corrine is believed to be wearing a black top with “Sardinia” written across the front and images of flags, black leggings, a grey fleece and black-and-white trainers.

Call 999 with urgent information

Anyone with critical information about Corrine’s whereabouts, or anyone who believes they have seen her or her vehicle, should call 999, quoting reference 24-0507.

Anyone with other information that could assist the search can contact Kent Police through its website live chat service or by calling 101.

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