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Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight confirmed for Principality Stadium in Cardiff

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight confirmed for Principality Stadium in Cardiff

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will finally meet in the ring after their long-awaited heavyweight showdown was confirmed for Friday, 11 December.

The two British former world heavyweight champions will go head-to-head at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in what will be their first professional fight against each other.

The blockbuster all-British contest will be streamed live globally on Netflix and will be available to Netflix members at no additional cost.

A fight between Fury and Joshua has been discussed for years, with several previous attempts to bring the two heavyweight rivals together failing to produce a bout.

The December contest will now finally put the pair in the same ring and is expected to attract huge international interest.

Further details, including the full undercard and start times, have yet to be announced.

Fury and Joshua are both due to appear at a press conference in London on 30 September, when further details surrounding the fight are expected to be revealed.

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