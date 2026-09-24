Major Channel operation underway as aircraft and vessels converge amid small boat crossings

A major operation appears to be underway in the English Channel today as aircraft and multiple vessels converge in the area amid continuing small boat crossings.

Live flight and marine tracking data show significant activity across the Channel, including a search and rescue aircraft which departed from Immingham and has been carrying out operations over the water.

Marine tracking data also shows a French warship operating close to the maritime boundary, while RNLI lifeboats have been observed heading into the Channel.

The activity comes as small boats continue attempting to cross one of the world’s busiest shipping routes towards the UK.

Tracking screenshots seen by UKNIP show several assets operating across the Channel at the same time, suggesting a significant coordinated response is taking place.

It has not yet been officially confirmed how many small boats are involved, how many people are currently being assisted, or whether all of the aircraft and vessels visible on tracking services are responding to the same incidents.

Further updates are expected as operations continue.