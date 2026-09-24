Walkers launching three new premium crisp flavours including Black Truffle

Walkers is launching three new crisp flavours across the UK as part of a new premium range arriving in supermarkets next month.
The new Walkers Gold range will be available nationwide from 12 October, with shoppers able to choose from three flavours:
- Black Truffle
- Sea Salt & Olive Oil
- Somerset Mature Cheddar & Onion
New Walkers Gold range
The slow-cooked crisps will be sold in 140g sharing bags and are described as having a thinner, rustic texture.
Shoppers wanting to try them before the nationwide launch can already find the new range at Ocado.
The Gold collection is the latest addition to the Walkers line-up as the crisp brand expands its premium offering.
The wider supermarket rollout is due to begin on 12 October.
Which of the three new Walkers Gold flavours would you try first?