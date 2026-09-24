Walkers launching three new premium crisp flavours including Black Truffle

Walkers is launching three new crisp flavours across the UK as part of a new premium range arriving in supermarkets next month.

The new Walkers Gold range will be available nationwide from 12 October, with shoppers able to choose from three flavours:

Black Truffle

Sea Salt & Olive Oil

Somerset Mature Cheddar & Onion

New Walkers Gold range

The slow-cooked crisps will be sold in 140g sharing bags and are described as having a thinner, rustic texture.

Shoppers wanting to try them before the nationwide launch can already find the new range at Ocado.

The Gold collection is the latest addition to the Walkers line-up as the crisp brand expands its premium offering.

The wider supermarket rollout is due to begin on 12 October.

Which of the three new Walkers Gold flavours would you try first?