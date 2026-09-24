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WALKERS GOLD Walkers launching three new premium crisp flavours including Black Truffle

Walkers launching three new premium crisp flavours including Black Truffle

Walkers is launching three new crisp flavours across the UK as part of a new premium range arriving in supermarkets next month.

The new Walkers Gold range will be available nationwide from 12 October, with shoppers able to choose from three flavours:

  • Black Truffle
  • Sea Salt & Olive Oil
  • Somerset Mature Cheddar & Onion

New Walkers Gold range

The slow-cooked crisps will be sold in 140g sharing bags and are described as having a thinner, rustic texture.

Shoppers wanting to try them before the nationwide launch can already find the new range at Ocado.

The Gold collection is the latest addition to the Walkers line-up as the crisp brand expands its premium offering.

The wider supermarket rollout is due to begin on 12 October.

Which of the three new Walkers Gold flavours would you try first?

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