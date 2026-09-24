RAF Chinook forced to land near Chippenham after bird strike during training flight

An RAF Chinook helicopter was forced to make a precautionary landing in a field near Chippenham after suffering a bird strike during a training flight.

The Boeing CH-47 Chinook touched down in a field off the A4 at Pewsham at around 10.10am on Thursday, 24 September, after flying north-west from RAF Odiham in Hampshire.

The RAF has now confirmed the aircraft suffered a bird strike during what it described as a routine training flight.

Crew uninjured after Chinook bird strike

An RAF spokesperson said the Chinook “suffered a birdstrike during a routine training flight”.

The aircraft was landed as a precaution and the RAF confirmed that the crew were uninjured.

An engineering team was dispatched from RAF Odiham to inspect the helicopter and assess the damage caused by the strike.

The RAF spokesperson added: “We would like to thank the landowners for their patience and assistance whilst we look to rectify the aircraft.”

Chinook lands around 30 metres from A4

The military helicopter came down in a field around 30 metres from the A4, attracting considerable attention from passing motorists.

Drivers were reported to have slowed down, while some stopped at the roadside to look at the aircraft.

The Chinook is a heavy-lift military helicopter operated by the Royal Air Force and is instantly recognisable because of its tandem twin-rotor design.

The aircraft is used for transporting troops, equipment and supplies as well as supporting military and humanitarian operations.

It is not yet known how long the Chinook will remain in the field while engineers assess and repair the aircraft.