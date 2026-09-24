Two inmates deny attempting to murder Sara Sharif’s father inside HMP Belmarsh

Two prisoners have denied attempting to murder the father of murdered schoolgirl Sara Sharif during an alleged attack inside HMP Belmarsh.

Steven Sansom, 47, and Adam Watson, 39, are accused of attacking Urfan Sharif at the high-security prison in southeast London on New Year’s Day 2025.

Sharif is serving a life sentence for the murder of his 10-year-old daughter Sara.

Prosecutors allege Sansom invited Sharif into a prison cell where Watson was waiting.

Watson is then alleged to have grabbed Sharif and repeatedly punched him before Sansom applied pressure to his throat.

It is further alleged that Watson passed an object to Sansom, who used it to make cutting motions towards Sharif’s throat.

Sansom and Watson appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday for a plea hearing, joining proceedings separately by video link from HMP Wakefield.

Both men pleaded not guilty to attempted murder.

They also denied wounding Sharif with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.