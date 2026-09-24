Kent motorcyclist, 23, dies after collision at Flackwell Heath Moto Park

A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Kent has died after suffering serious injuries in a collision at a motorcycle track in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident at Flackwell Heath Moto Park, which happened at around 10am on Saturday, 19 September.

The man was riding a motorcycle during an open session at the track when he was involved in a collision.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment but died two days later, on Monday, 21 September.

Police appeal for riders and spectators to come forward

Police believe a number of riders and spectators were at the venue when the collision happened and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We know there were a number of riders and spectators at the venue that morning and are asking anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has not yet spoken to police, to come forward.

“Even if you think the information you have is insignificant, it could help us build a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has photographs, video footage or helmet camera footage from the track that day.

“If you can help, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43260489466.

“Our thoughts remain with the young man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision are continuing.