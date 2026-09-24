Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FATAL CRASH Kent motorcyclist, 23, dies after collision at Flackwell Heath Moto Park

Kent motorcyclist, 23, dies after collision at Flackwell Heath Moto Park

A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Kent has died after suffering serious injuries in a collision at a motorcycle track in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident at Flackwell Heath Moto Park, which happened at around 10am on Saturday, 19 September.

The man was riding a motorcycle during an open session at the track when he was involved in a collision.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment but died two days later, on Monday, 21 September.

Police appeal for riders and spectators to come forward

Police believe a number of riders and spectators were at the venue when the collision happened and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact officers.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We know there were a number of riders and spectators at the venue that morning and are asking anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has not yet spoken to police, to come forward.

“Even if you think the information you have is insignificant, it could help us build a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has photographs, video footage or helmet camera footage from the track that day.

“If you can help, please call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43260489466.

“Our thoughts remain with the young man’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision are continuing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Danny Tommo arrested after boat damaged in English Channel with emergency responder on board

TOMMO ARREST Danny Tommo arrested after boat damaged in English Channel with emergency responder on board

Crime, UK News
Appeal to find 15-year-old Jasmine Hurley missing from north-west London

FIND JASMINE Appeal to find 15-year-old Jasmine Hurley missing from north-west London

Missing Persons, UK News
Kent man jailed for sharing Daesh beheading and execution videos online

BEHEADING VIDEO Kent man jailed for sharing Daesh beheading and execution videos online

Court News, UK News
Man admits stabbing woman during violence at Westbury Conservative Club

KNIFE ATTACK Man admits stabbing woman during violence at Westbury Conservative Club

Crime, UK News
Weapons, phones and suspected stolen property seized after Westerham motorbike robbery investigation

MASS HAUL Weapons, phones and suspected stolen property seized after Westerham motorbike robbery investigation

Crime, UK News
Three men charged with murder after Masum Miah shot dead in Newham

TRIO CHARGED Three men charged with murder after Masum Miah shot dead in Newham

Crime, UK News

ENDANGERING LIFE Danny Tommo arrested at petrol station following Channel dinghy incident

Crime, UK News
Arms dealers jailed for 32 years over fighter jet and missile deals

ARMS DEALERS Arms dealers jailed for 32 years over fighter jet and missile deals

Court News, UK News
Nottinghamshire Police staff member jailed for child cruelty after nine-year-old boy found unresponsive

POLICE WORKER Nottinghamshire Police staff member jailed for child cruelty after nine-year-old boy found unresponsive

Court News, UK News
£11-a-month broadband charge proposed as replacement for BBC TV licence

END OF BBC £11-a-month broadband charge proposed as replacement for BBC TV licence

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RAF Chinook makes unscheduled landing in field near Chippenham after reported fault

CHINOOK EMERGENCY RAF Chinook makes unscheduled landing in field near Chippenham after reported fault

Breaking News, UK News
Bolton gang admit roles in £24m cannabis supply and importation conspiracy

MAJOR DRUGS HAUL Bolton gang admit roles in £24m cannabis supply and importation conspiracy

UK News
Prince Harry forced to cut speech short after autocue fails during New York event

TECH FAIL Prince Harry forced to cut speech short after autocue fails during New York event

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Burglar jailed after targeting same Asda store twice in a matter of weeks

BRAZEN THIEF Burglar jailed after targeting same Asda store twice in a matter of weeks

UK News
Major Channel operation underway as aircraft and vessels converge amid small boat crossings

MIGRANT CRISIS Major Channel operation underway as aircraft and vessels converge amid small boat crossings

Breaking News, UK News
Two inmates deny attempting to murder Sara Sharif’s father inside HMP Belmarsh

PRISON ATTACK Two inmates deny attempting to murder Sara Sharif’s father inside HMP Belmarsh

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Cornwall man jailed for nine years for raping and sexually assaulting two young women

RAPIST JAILED Cornwall man jailed for nine years for raping and sexually assaulting two young women

UK News
Mum issues emotional appeal as search continues for missing Liverpool teenager Layton Poulton

SEARCH CONTINUES Mum issues emotional appeal as search continues for missing Liverpool teenager Layton Poulton

UK News
RAF Chinook forced to land near Chippenham after bird strike during training flight

BIRD STRIKE RAF Chinook forced to land near Chippenham after bird strike during training flight

UK News
Watch Live