Mum issues emotional appeal as search continues for missing Liverpool teenager Layton Poulton

The mother of a missing 15-year-old boy has issued an emotional appeal as police continue their search for him one week after he was last seen in Liverpool.

Layton Poulton was last seen at around 1.15pm on Thursday, 17 September, and Merseyside Police says extensive enquiries have been taking place to locate him.

As the search continued on Thursday, 24 September, Layton’s mum spoke of her growing concern for her son.

She said: “I am really worried. This is out of character and I miss him so much.”

Description of missing Layton Poulton

Layton is described as around 6ft 1in tall, of medium build, with short dark brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black puffer jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms and dark trainers.

Police say the teenager has links to Kensington, Liverpool city centre and North Wales.

Call 999 if you see Layton

Anyone who sees Layton is being asked to call 999 immediately so officers can make sure he is safe and well.

Anyone with information about where Layton may be, or details of previous sightings since he disappeared, should contact Merseyside Police on 101.