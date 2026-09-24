Cornwall man jailed for nine years for raping and sexually assaulting two young women

A 22-year-old man has been jailed for nine years after being convicted of a series of rape and sexual offences against two young women in Cornwall.

Bradley Fitzpatrick, of Kinsman Estate in Bodmin, was sentenced at Truro Crown Court on Thursday, 24 September.

Following a trial, Fitzpatrick was convicted of three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault by penetration and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He also pleaded guilty to making indecent images of children and possessing extreme pornography.

First victim raped after meeting Fitzpatrick in Bodmin

The court heard Fitzpatrick met his first victim, who was in her late teens, at a garage in Bodmin in December 2021.

During a walk together, Fitzpatrick sexually assaulted and raped her.

Police said he initially denied meeting the woman that day. After being confronted with forensic evidence, he later accepted in court that sexual contact had taken place but claimed it had been consensual.

Second young woman raped after withdrawing consent

Fitzpatrick’s second victim was aged between 16 and 18 when she met him on two occasions in 2022.

The court heard that consensual sexual activity had initially been taking place before the young woman withdrew her consent.

Fitzpatrick continued and raped her on both occasions. He also sexually assaulted her during a third incident.

Following his arrest in connection with a separate allegation, officers seized Fitzpatrick’s mobile phone.

Police subsequently discovered indecent images of children and bestiality material on the device.

Judge describes Fitzpatrick as ‘clearly dangerous to young girls’

Fitzpatrick was sentenced to nine years in prison, with a further three years on extended licence.

He was also made subject to a 20-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Judge James Adkin described Fitzpatrick as “clearly dangerous to young girls” and said he had “lied profusely and with ease”.

Detective Constable Emily Rickard said: “Fitzpatrick is a dangerous individual with no regard whatsoever for his victims, and who has consistently attempted to lie his way out of trouble.

“I would like to thank the two victims in this case, none of whom know each other.

“By reporting the ordeals they suffered at the hands of Fitzpatrick and remaining engaged throughout the legal process, they have ensured that a dangerous sexual predator has been taken off the streets.”

Anyone affected by sexual violence can contact the National Rape Crisis Helpline on 0808 802 9999 or Victim Support on 0808 1689 111.