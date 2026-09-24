Burglar jailed after targeting same Asda store twice in a matter of weeks

A burglar who stole a supermarket worker’s jacket before returning to target the same Asda store again just weeks later has been jailed.

Luke Nash targeted the supermarket in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, on two separate occasions before being identified and arrested by police.

The 34-year-old first entered an employee-only area of the store on 9 August, where he stole a member of staff’s jacket containing their wallet and keys.

Returned to same Asda and stole vodka

Despite the first burglary, Nash returned to the same supermarket on 4 September.

On this occasion, he climbed over a fence into a secure yard before gaining access to the store through a fire exit.

Once inside, Nash stole bottles of vodka before leaving.

Police investigating the two burglaries identified Nash as responsible and arrested him.

Nash, of no fixed address, was subsequently charged with two counts of burglary.

Jailed for 24 weeks

He admitted both offences when he appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court and was sentenced on 11 September to 24 weeks in prison.

Nash was also ordered to pay £85 compensation to the supermarket employee whose belongings he stole during the first burglary.

PC Ryan Ingle, who investigated the case, said: “Nash brazenly targeted the same supermarket twice in a matter of weeks, on the first occasion stealing a member of staff’s belongings.

“His actions have landed him behind bars, and I hope this sentence provides some reassurance to the victims and the wider community.”